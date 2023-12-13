Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AGAE)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.99, however, the company has experienced a 17.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-06 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company”), a global experiential entertainment company, today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 results after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-833-816-1413 (United States) or 1-412-317-0505 (international). A live webcast o.

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AGAE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AGAE is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGAE is $2.50, which is $1.41 above than the current price. The public float for AGAE is 15.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of AGAE on December 13, 2023 was 31.50K shares.

AGAE’s Market Performance

AGAE stock saw an increase of 17.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.52% and a quarterly increase of 17.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.15% for AGAE’s stock, with a 9.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGAE Trading at 25.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +28.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGAE rose by +17.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8971. In addition, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc saw 3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGAE starting from Choi Roy, who purchase 3,793 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 29. After this action, Choi Roy now owns 256,786 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, valued at $3,907 using the latest closing price.

Choi Roy, the 10% Owner of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, purchase 151,993 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Choi Roy is holding 252,993 shares at $142,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGAE

Equity return is now at value -4.82, with -4.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (AGAE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.