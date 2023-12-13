Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has seen a 5.13% increase in the past week, with a 7.29% gain in the past month, and a -18.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for ALGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for ALGM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALGM is at 1.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ALGM is $39.57, which is $11.9 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 72.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ALGM on December 13, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has soared by 0.95 in relation to previous closing price of 27.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed the most recent trading day at $27.41, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGM Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.58. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc. saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Nargolwala Vineet A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.84 back on Nov 17. After this action, Nargolwala Vineet A now owns 302,161 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc., valued at $27,840 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro Microsystems Inc., purchase 350 shares at $27.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 16,711 shares at $9,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro Microsystems Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.10. Equity return is now at value 26.46, with 22.34 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 4.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.22. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.