Alkermes plc (ALKS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has surged by 1.76 when compared to previous closing price of 26.10, but the company has seen a -1.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Alkermes (ALKS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Right Now?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALKS is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ALKS is $31.66, which is $5.1 above the current price. The public float for ALKS is 164.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALKS on December 13, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

ALKS’s Market Performance

The stock of Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a 20.05% rise in the past month, and a -4.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for ALKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.66% for ALKS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $33 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALKS Trading at 8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.83. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from LAURENCIN CATO T, who sale 2,638 shares at the price of $31.85 back on Jun 08. After this action, LAURENCIN CATO T now owns 7,479 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $84,020 using the latest closing price.

LAURENCIN CATO T, the Director of Alkermes plc, sale 2,800 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that LAURENCIN CATO T is holding 7,479 shares at $88,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.80 for the present operating margin

+76.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at -14.24. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.79. Equity return is now at value 17.91, with 10.17 for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 38.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.65. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.