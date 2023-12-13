Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is $131.12, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for A is 291.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of A on December 13, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

The stock of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 128.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A ) Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2023 November 29, 2023 10:50 AM ET Company Participants Mike McMullen – President and Chief Executive Officer Bob McMahon – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Vijay Kumar – Evercore ISI Vijay Kumar Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. I’m Vijay Kumar.

A’s Market Performance

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has experienced a 0.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.73% rise in the past month, and a 13.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.01% for A’s stock, with a 4.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

A Trading at 12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +19.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.71. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -13.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from McMullen Michael R., who sale 62,467 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, McMullen Michael R. now owns 306,206 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $8,120,710 using the latest closing price.

Gonsalves Rodney, the V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent Technologies Inc., purchase 3 shares at $111.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Gonsalves Rodney is holding 24,222 shares at $288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+50.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.15. The total capital return value is set at 16.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.83. Equity return is now at value 22.24, with 11.65 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 46.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 25.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.