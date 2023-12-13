Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has plunged by -0.53 when compared to previous closing price of 73.03, but the company has seen a 6.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that AerCap’s stock has typically traded within a range of 0.7-1.2x book value, but the growing divergence between asset fair value and book value presents an opportunity. Factors contributing to the potential excess of book value include the value of confiscated Russian aircraft, purchase accounting post-GECAS takeover, historical record gains on sale, and recent above-trendline inflation. Conservative adjustments for these factors suggest an AER asset fair value of $123 per share, surpassing its book value by $40.

Is It Worth Investing in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is above average at 6.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $81.23, which is $8.59 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 210.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AER on December 13, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER’s stock has seen a 6.14% increase for the week, with a 8.64% rise in the past month and a 19.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Aercap Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.20% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 19.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.65. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw 24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 15.85, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.