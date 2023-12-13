Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp (ADEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp (AMEX: ADEX)’s stock price has dropped by -31.02 in relation to previous closing price of 7.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -47.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp (AMEX: ADEX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ADEX is 2.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ADEX was 7.28K shares.

ADEX’s Market Performance

ADEX stock saw a decrease of -47.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -52.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.22% for Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp (ADEX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.85% for ADEX’s stock, with a -50.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADEX Trading at -51.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.82%, as shares sank -52.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEX fell by -47.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp saw -49.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADEX starting from Adit EdTech Sponsor, LLC, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $10.40 back on Apr 19. After this action, Adit EdTech Sponsor, LLC now owns 700 shares of Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp, valued at $6,240 using the latest closing price.

Adit EdTech Sponsor, LLC, the 10% Owner of Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp, purchase 100 shares at $10.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Adit EdTech Sponsor, LLC is holding 100 shares at $1,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEX

The total capital return value is set at -2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value -1.22, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp (ADEX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp (ADEX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.