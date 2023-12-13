Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) has surged by 1.60 when compared to previous closing price of 4.38, but the company has seen a -3.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that Adaptive Biotechnologies offers services related to immunosequencing and immune medicine. Genius Sports’ sports data and technology is used by more than 400 sports organizations worldwide.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) is $9.17, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for ADPT is 141.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADPT on December 13, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

ADPT’s Market Performance

ADPT’s stock has seen a -3.68% decrease for the week, with a 28.80% rise in the past month and a -28.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.53% for ADPT stock, with a simple moving average of -31.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADPT Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp saw -41.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PISKEL KYLE, who sale 259 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Nov 16. After this action, PISKEL KYLE now owns 87,305 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, valued at $1,070 using the latest closing price.

SOOD NITIN, the Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sale 10,550 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that SOOD NITIN is holding 214,808 shares at $68,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.94 for the present operating margin

+57.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stands at -108.03. The total capital return value is set at -28.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.62. Equity return is now at value -46.13, with -24.46 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.