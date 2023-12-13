Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has gone down by -5.02% for the week, with a -4.64% drop in the past month and a -18.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.88% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.76% for ACAD stock, with a simple moving average of -10.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ACAD is $32.29, which is $11.12 above the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 163.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume for ACAD on December 13, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

ACAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) has surged by 0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 21.09, but the company has seen a -5.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Acadia’s Daybue, treating Rett syndrome, shows strong market entry with sales of $90.1 million in the first six months, indicating significant market potential. Acadia’s financials are robust with rising net product sales and a strong current ratio, but increasing operating expenses and net losses. Market confidence in Acadia is moderate, with high institutional ownership and insider buying, but mixed stock momentum.

ACAD Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.17. In addition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 32.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Schneyer Mark C., who sale 5,108 shares at the price of $22.64 back on Nov 20. After this action, Schneyer Mark C. now owns 20,486 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $115,645 using the latest closing price.

Teehan Brendan, the EVP, COO, Head of Commercial of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,960 shares at $22.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Teehan Brendan is holding 30,393 shares at $112,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -37.78, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.