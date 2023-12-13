Abacus Life Inc (ABL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Abacus Life Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABL is 0.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.13% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ABL was 11.68K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ABL) stock’s latest price update

Abacus Life Inc (NASDAQ: ABL)’s stock price has soared by 11.59 in relation to previous closing price of 6.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that New Exchange Preferred Stock And Traded Debt IPOs, November 2023

ABL’s Market Performance

Abacus Life Inc (ABL) has seen a 12.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.74% gain in the past month and a -7.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for ABL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.73% for ABL’s stock, with a -8.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABL Trading at 15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABL rose by +12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Abacus Life Inc saw -24.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABL starting from Gusky Adam Samuel, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Nov 17. After this action, Gusky Adam Samuel now owns 22,718 shares of Abacus Life Inc, valued at $30,100 using the latest closing price.

Gusky Adam Samuel, the Director of Abacus Life Inc, purchase 7,200 shares at $6.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Gusky Adam Samuel is holding 17,718 shares at $44,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABL

Equity return is now at value 9.19, with 7.15 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abacus Life Inc (ABL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.