3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDD is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DDD is $4.90, which is -$0.91 below the current price. The public float for DDD is 129.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDD on December 13, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

The stock of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) has decreased by -2.19 when compared to last closing price of 5.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that The Computer – Mini Computers industry participants — Apple (AAPL), HP (HPQ) and 3D Systems (DDD) — are benefiting from the strong demand for enterprise devices amid growing macroeconomic challenges globally.

DDD’s Market Performance

3D Systems Corp. (DDD) has experienced a 2.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.66% rise in the past month, and a 12.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for DDD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.68% for DDD’s stock, with a -22.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DDD Trading at 27.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +38.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, 3D Systems Corp. saw -21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from ERICKSON THOMAS W, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Nov 28. After this action, ERICKSON THOMAS W now owns 257,294 shares of 3D Systems Corp., valued at $265,000 using the latest closing price.

ERICKSON THOMAS W, the Director of 3D Systems Corp., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ERICKSON THOMAS W is holding 207,294 shares at $228,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.58 for the present operating margin

+36.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corp. stands at -22.92. The total capital return value is set at -8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.57. Equity return is now at value -13.35, with -6.78 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corp. (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.02. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.