2U Inc’s (TWOU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of 2U Inc (TWOU) has gone up by 1.01% for the week, with a 5.44% rise in the past month and a -67.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.85% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.97% for TWOU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -74.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for TWOU is 77.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWOU on December 13, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) has dropped by -0.88 compared to previous close of 1.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that The allure of Cathie Wood Stocks investing prowess has captured a large audience of investors. Yet, even amidst all of the optimism surrounding her investment strategies, prudent investors must be aware of the potential downside risks.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWOU Trading at -42.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0757. In addition, 2U Inc saw -84.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from Macias Edward S., who sale 2,300 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Macias Edward S. now owns 87,299 shares of 2U Inc, valued at $2,300 using the latest closing price.

McCullough Aaron, the CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER of 2U Inc, purchase 45,700 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that McCullough Aaron is holding 348,524 shares at $143,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -76.49, with -16.65 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 207.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 205.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 2U Inc (TWOU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.