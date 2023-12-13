22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XXII is 1.59.

The public float for XXII is 30.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.17% of that float. On December 13, 2023, XXII’s average trading volume was 920.22K shares.

XXII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) has decreased by -6.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that 22nd Century Group’s (XXII) VLN cigarettes represent a remarkable breakthrough as the first and only combustible cigarettes that the FDA has authorized as Modified Risk Tobacco Products.

XXII’s Market Performance

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) has experienced a -20.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -49.62% drop in the past month, and a -85.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.19% for XXII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.47% for XXII stock, with a simple moving average of -96.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XXII Trading at -54.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -51.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -20.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2483. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc saw -98.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Equity return is now at value -204.21, with -133.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.