Zscaler Inc (ZS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) has jumped by 1.87 compared to previous close of 205.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-11 that 2023 was a great year for software and cyber security stocks, as well as the broader tech sector. With inflation seeming to cool down, and a recent rally in the S&P 500 (^GSPC), can these stocks continue to see a bright side for 2024?

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zscaler Inc (ZS) by analysts is $210.05, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 87.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ZS was 1.94M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stock saw an increase of 5.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.58% and a quarterly increase of 32.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Zscaler Inc (ZS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.15% for ZS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.96% for the last 200 days.

ZS Trading at 18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.10. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 87.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from BLASING KAREN, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $200.29 back on Dec 06. After this action, BLASING KAREN now owns 23,231 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $1,402,048 using the latest closing price.

Giancarlo Charles H, the Director of Zscaler Inc, sale 17,824 shares at $197.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Giancarlo Charles H is holding 17,824 shares at $3,517,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.58. Equity return is now at value -27.07, with -5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.54. Total debt to assets is 33.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.