Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZIM is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) is $6.71, which is -$0.91 below the current market price. The public float for ZIM is 95.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.63% of that float. On December 12, 2023, ZIM’s average trading volume was 2.98M shares.

ZIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has surged by 3.53 when compared to previous closing price of 7.36, but the company has seen a -5.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that The shipping company gave investors an update on how the Israel-Hamas war impacts its business.

ZIM’s Market Performance

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has seen a -5.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.60% gain in the past month and a -34.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.62% for ZIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.53% for ZIM stock, with a simple moving average of -45.40% for the last 200 days.

ZIM Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd saw -55.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value -50.92, with -21.13 for asset returns.

Based on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.