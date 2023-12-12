YPF ADR (YPF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has dropped by -0.49 in relation to previous closing price of 17.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that If Argentine president-elect Javier Milei can turn around the struggling Argentine economy, crisis will lead to opportunity in these 3 assets.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) is above average at 7.44x. The 36-month beta value for YPF is also noteworthy at 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YPF is $16.31, which is -$0.69 below than the current price. The public float for YPF is 393.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on December 12, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF’s stock has seen a -0.54% decrease for the week, with a 64.70% rise in the past month and a 32.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for YPF ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.25% for YPF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.20% for the last 200 days.

YPF Trading at 32.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +67.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, YPF ADR saw 84.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF ADR stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 8.47, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Based on YPF ADR (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, YPF ADR (YPF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.