What Recent Market Trends Mean for TC Energy Corporation’s (TRP) Stock

In the past week, TRP stock has gone up by 0.92%, with a monthly gain of 7.01% and a quarterly surge of 5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for TC Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRP is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is $38.23, which is -$0.25 below the current market price. The public float for TRP is 1.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On December 12, 2023, TRP’s average trading volume was 3.02M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.24 in relation to its previous close of 38.01. However, the company has experienced a 0.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that TC Energy (TRP) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

TRP Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.23. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 0.05, with 0.01 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.