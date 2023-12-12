What Recent Market Trends Mean for Indie Semiconductor Inc’s (INDI) Stock

The stock of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has gone up by 2.51% for the week, with a 57.29% rise in the past month and a 20.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.39% for INDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.39% for INDI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INDI is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INDI is $13.08, which is $5.31 above than the current price. The public float for INDI is 136.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.13% of that float. The average trading volume of INDI on December 12, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

The stock of Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) has increased by 0.26 when compared to last closing price of 7.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that In an era of technological marvels, the semiconductor industry is the backbone of innovation, enabling the progression toward a smarter, interconnected world. Three key players emerge as pivotal forces shaping the future landscape of technology.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INDI Trading at 28.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +37.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, Indie Semiconductor Inc saw 33.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from McClymont Donald, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $7.48 back on Dec 07. After this action, McClymont Donald now owns 29,179 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc, valued at $1,122,000 using the latest closing price.

Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, the Director of Indie Semiconductor Inc, sale 10,700 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth is holding 50,522 shares at $69,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indie Semiconductor Inc stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.89. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Based on Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 58.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.97. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.