Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has increased by 0.68 when compared to last closing price of 30.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Weyerhaeuser (WY) is set to have more than 870,000 acres of timberlands in North and South Carolina and approximately 1,190,000 in Mississippi.

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WY is 1.46.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for WY is 727.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WY on December 12, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY stock saw an increase of -1.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.47% and a quarterly increase of -3.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.14% for WY’s stock, with a 0.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WY Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.48. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Wold David M, who sale 923 shares at the price of $31.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Wold David M now owns 60,436 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $29,084 using the latest closing price.

Wold David M, the Senior Vice President & CFO of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 923 shares at $30.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Wold David M is holding 60,436 shares at $28,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.