Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 27.97. However, the company has seen a -1.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Vornado (VNO) cuts its fourth-quarter dividend by 20% to 30 cents per common share, to focus on maintaining its retained cashflows and balance sheet strength. It expects to pay a single dividend in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VNO is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VNO is $21.17, which is -$6.07 below the current market price. The public float for VNO is 165.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.87% of that float. The average trading volume for VNO on December 12, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

VNO’s Market Performance

The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a -1.87% decrease in the past week, with a 33.27% rise in the past month, and a 8.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for VNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.42% for VNO’s stock, with a 42.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VNO Trading at 22.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +32.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.14. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 30.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who sale 44,595 shares at the price of $27.73 back on Dec 07. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 2,335,579 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $1,236,731 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, sale 20,000 shares at $28.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 2,380,174 shares at $560,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.82. Equity return is now at value -6.52, with -2.37 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.