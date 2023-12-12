Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.51 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a -7.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-03-15 that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) expanded its exclusive license agreement for AnQlar with Nanomerics Ltd, providing Virpax with the worldwide rights for development and commercialization. Virpax has completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells), and in-vivo (rats).

Is It Worth Investing in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for VRPX is 8.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of VRPX was 51.28K shares.

VRPX’s Market Performance

VRPX’s stock has seen a -7.84% decrease for the week, with a -43.04% drop in the past month and a -49.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.26% for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.25% for VRPX’s stock, with a -49.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRPX Trading at -39.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.39%, as shares sank -43.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5254. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -34.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

Equity return is now at value -105.00, with -74.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.