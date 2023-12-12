Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) has increased by 0.85 when compared to last closing price of 15.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) is above average at 8.50x. The 36-month beta value for VIPS is also noteworthy at 0.51.

The public float for VIPS is 463.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of VIPS on December 12, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

VIPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has seen a 0.72% increase in the past week, with a 8.83% rise in the past month, and a 4.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for VIPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for VIPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIPS Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR saw 12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+20.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.52. Equity return is now at value 22.75, with 12.58 for asset returns.

Based on Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.04. Total debt to assets is 5.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 87.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.