Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Stock Sees a-5.59 Decrease

In the past week, VTNR stock has gone down by -16.02%, with a monthly decline of -23.43% and a quarterly plunge of -43.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for Vertex Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.18% for VTNR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) is $6.83, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for VTNR is 82.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.58% of that float. On December 12, 2023, VTNR’s average trading volume was 1.97M shares.

VTNR) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.59 compared to its previous closing price of 3.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Vertex Energy has made progress in its renewable diesel project, with Q2 2023 revenues beating estimates and a focus on performance management for H2 2023. The company has transformed into a significant renewable fuel producer, completing its renewable diesel conversion project and planning to lower carbon dioxide emissions and raise hydrogen production. Demand for renewable diesel is increasing, driven by the enactment of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard in California, and production milestones have been achieved at Vertex Energy’s mobile refinery.

VTNR Trading at -25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -24.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -16.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc saw -50.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Stratton Christopher Allen, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Nov 10. After this action, Stratton Christopher Allen now owns 88,405 shares of Vertex Energy Inc, valued at $392,600 using the latest closing price.

Rhame James Gary, the Chief Operating Officer of Vertex Energy Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $6.33 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Rhame James Gary is holding 14,648 shares at $25,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+9.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 38.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.56. Equity return is now at value -8.28, with -2.03 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 245.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.06. Total debt to assets is 53.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.13 and the total asset turnover is 5.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.