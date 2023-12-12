Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Stock Sees a-1.52 Decrease

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has gone down by -0.97% for the week, with a 5.76% rise in the past month and a 10.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.30% for VZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.00% for VZ stock, with a simple moving average of 5.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is above average at 7.59x. The 36-month beta value for VZ is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VZ is $40.03, which is $2.36 above than the current price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume of VZ on December 12, 2023 was 22.32M shares.

VZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has decreased by -1.52 when compared to last closing price of 38.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.97% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Many stocks have enjoyed an end-of-the-year rally after enduring some summer hardships. The Dow Jones is approaching the all-time high from its November 2021 record and may even exceed that level by the end of the year.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.39. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 23,380 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 49,635 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $888,440 using the latest closing price.

Hammock Samantha, the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 12,557 shares at $33.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Hammock Samantha is holding 0 shares at $418,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.