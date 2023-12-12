Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPO)’s stock price has gone decline by -23.86 in comparison to its previous close of 1.97, however, the company has experienced a -37.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Dorota Mckay – VP and CAO Joe Army – President and CEO John Landry – SVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Macauley Kilbane – William Blair Marie Thibault – BTIG Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Vapotherm’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn today’s conference over to Dorota Mckay, Vapotherm’s Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VAPO is -1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) is $1.00, which is -$0.5 below the current market price. The public float for VAPO is 4.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% of that float. On December 12, 2023, VAPO’s average trading volume was 52.37K shares.

VAPO’s Market Performance

VAPO’s stock has seen a -37.24% decrease for the week, with a -36.71% drop in the past month and a -56.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.26% for Vapotherm Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.38% for VAPO’s stock, with a -60.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAPO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VAPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VAPO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VAPO Trading at -41.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares sank -39.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO fell by -37.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5095. In addition, Vapotherm Inc saw -93.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from Army Joseph, who purchase 78,013 shares at the price of $3.53 back on Sep 08. After this action, Army Joseph now owns 392,096 shares of Vapotherm Inc, valued at $275,235 using the latest closing price.

Army Joseph, the President and CEO of Vapotherm Inc, purchase 21,987 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Army Joseph is holding 314,083 shares at $72,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.90 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vapotherm Inc stands at -169.55. The total capital return value is set at -81.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.50. Equity return is now at value -686.69, with -71.88 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.