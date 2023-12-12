Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VLY is 1.15.

The public float for VLY is 427.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLY on December 12, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

VLY) stock’s latest price update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.20 in relation to its previous close of 9.95. However, the company has experienced a 1.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Modest loan demand, high interest rates and strategic expansion efforts will keep aiding Valley National’s (VLY) financials amid elevated expenses and rising funding costs.

VLY’s Market Performance

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has experienced a 1.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.01% rise in the past month, and a 9.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for VLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.65% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of 14.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at 17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +26.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from CHILLURA JOSEPH, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $8.64 back on Nov 14. After this action, CHILLURA JOSEPH now owns 591,235 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $864,000 using the latest closing price.

SANI SURESH L, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 4,416 shares at $15.70 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SANI SURESH L is holding 4,416 shares at $69,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Equity return is now at value 9.37, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.