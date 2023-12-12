UpHealth Inc (UPH) Stock Showcases -57.06% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of UpHealth Inc (UPH) has seen a -26.83% decrease in the past week, with a -75.41% drop in the past month, and a -81.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 41.94% for UPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.06% for UPH’s stock, with a -82.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UpHealth Inc (NYSE: UPH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UpHealth Inc (UPH) is $3.50, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for UPH is 8.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.89% of that float. On December 12, 2023, UPH’s average trading volume was 818.62K shares.

UPH) stock’s latest price update

UpHealth Inc (NYSE: UPH)’s stock price has soared by 9.13 in relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-19 that Shares of UpHealth Inc. UPH, -18.35% plummeted 50% toward a record low in premarket trading Tuesday, after the digital health company declared for bankruptcy. The company, which went public public on June 10, 2021 after the completion of its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GigCapital2 Inc., said it expects to keep operating “in the normal course.

UPH Trading at -73.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 41.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.07%, as shares sank -74.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPH fell by -26.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6541. In addition, UpHealth Inc saw -81.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.77 for the present operating margin

+34.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for UpHealth Inc stands at -140.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.85. Equity return is now at value -77.18, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Based on UpHealth Inc (UPH), the company’s capital structure generated 152.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.41. Total debt to assets is 47.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UpHealth Inc (UPH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.