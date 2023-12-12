Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) Stock Experiences -18.23% Monthly Change

The stock of Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) has seen a -18.65% decrease in the past week, with a -18.23% drop in the past month, and a -37.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.31% for UBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.04% for UBX’s stock, with a -39.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) is $8.00, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for UBX is 13.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBX on December 12, 2023 was 68.33K shares.

UBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) has dropped by -16.93 compared to previous close of 1.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that Longevity stocks have started to come on many investors’ radars. These companies come with the promise of stable returns over the long run as human life continues to stretch further ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for UBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UBX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBX Trading at -17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX fell by -18.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9040. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc saw -42.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Ghosh Anirvan, who sale 589 shares at the price of $1.83 back on Nov 02. After this action, Ghosh Anirvan now owns 80,609 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc, valued at $1,078 using the latest closing price.

Ghosh Anirvan, the Chief Executive Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc, sale 1,024 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Ghosh Anirvan is holding 81,198 shares at $1,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23589.83 for the present operating margin

-823.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Biotechnology Inc stands at -25392.80. The total capital return value is set at -47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.32. Equity return is now at value -91.54, with -51.08 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 75.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.01. Total debt to assets is 40.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.