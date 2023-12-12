Unilever plc ADR (UL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 47.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Google “precision agriculture,” and you get more than 9.3 million results. It’s become a big part of the story around agriculture stocks and the use of technology.

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) is above average at 14.08x. The 36-month beta value for UL is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UL is $53.02, which is $5.66 above than the current price. The public float for UL is 2.50B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of UL on December 12, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

UL’s Market Performance

UL’s stock has seen a -1.54% decrease for the week, with a -2.43% drop in the past month and a -5.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.76% for Unilever plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for UL’s stock, with a -6.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UL Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.80. In addition, Unilever plc ADR saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever plc ADR stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49. Equity return is now at value 41.05, with 9.91 for asset returns.

Based on Unilever plc ADR (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Unilever plc ADR (UL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.