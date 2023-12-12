Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) Stock

In the past week, URG stock has gone down by -0.32%, with a monthly decline of -1.60% and a quarterly surge of 0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.27% for URG stock, with a simple moving average of 28.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) by analysts is $2.55, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for URG is 252.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of URG was 2.14M shares.

URG) stock’s latest price update

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.32relation to previous closing price of 1.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that The uranium market is experiencing a resurgence due to a re-focus on uranium as a green and efficient source of baseload energy. Ur-Energy has entered into several agreements for uranium production and has a feasible production ramp-up plan in place. Further upside exists beyond the Lost Creek production that the market is not yet pricing in.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5997. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 33.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from Parker Thomas H, who sale 50,527 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Dec 06. After this action, Parker Thomas H now owns 327,737 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $78,105 using the latest closing price.

HUBER GARY C, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 50,527 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that HUBER GARY C is holding 308,923 shares at $78,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -43.05, with -24.42 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.