Understanding the 14.16% Volatility Levels of Akoustis Technologies Inc’s (AKTS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) has gone down by -0.19% for the week, with a 4.43% rise in the past month and a -39.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.16% for AKTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for AKTS stock, with a simple moving average of -72.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AKTS is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKTS is $1.75, which is $1.17 above than the current price. The public float for AKTS is 68.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.99% of that float. The average trading volume of AKTS on December 12, 2023 was 733.64K shares.

AKTS) stock’s latest price update

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS)’s stock price has increased by 11.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a -0.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Akoustis (AKTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.75 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKTS Trading at -8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6098. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc saw -79.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Aichele David, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Nov 21. After this action, Aichele David now owns 254,122 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc, valued at $1,535 using the latest closing price.

Boller Kenneth, the CFO of Akoustis Technologies Inc, sale 1,700 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Boller Kenneth is holding 156,157 shares at $1,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.87 for the present operating margin

-52.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc stands at -234.35. The total capital return value is set at -47.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.53. Equity return is now at value -83.63, with -47.53 for asset returns.

Based on Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS), the company’s capital structure generated 52.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.50. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.