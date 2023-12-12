Understanding the 11.89% Volatility Levels of Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s (ATHE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ATHE) has gone down by -45.00% for the week, with a 2.67% rise in the past month and a -16.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.89% for ATHE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for ATHE’s stock, with a -16.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATHE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ATHE) is $10.00, which is $7.69 above the current market price. The public float for ATHE is 4.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATHE on December 12, 2023 was 660.10K shares.

ATHE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATHE) has decreased by -12.17 when compared to last closing price of 2.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -45.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Data from a preclinical study shows that treatment with Alterity’s (ATHE) lead candidate improved motor performance and general function in monkeys with experimentally-induced Parkinson’s disease.

ATHE Trading at -5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHE fell by -45.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR saw -33.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHE

The total capital return value is set at -63.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.25. Equity return is now at value -46.90, with -39.81 for asset returns.

Based on Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ATHE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.91. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ATHE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.