Understanding the 1.57% Volatility Levels of Kellanova Co’s (K) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Kellanova Co (K) has gone up by 1.12% for the week, with a 4.33% rise in the past month and a -2.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.73% for K stock, with a simple moving average of -8.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellanova Co (NYSE: K) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellanova Co (NYSE: K) is above average at 21.59x. The 36-month beta value for K is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for K is $57.55, which is $3.3 above than the current price. The public float for K is 286.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. The average trading volume of K on December 12, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

Kellanova Co (NYSE: K)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 53.70. However, the company has seen a 1.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that At first blush, focusing on low-volatility stocks may appear an overly pessimistic strategy. After all, the benchmark S&P 500 gained almost 8% in the trailing month.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

K Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.93. In addition, Kellanova Co saw -18.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 77,800 shares at the price of $53.89 back on Dec 07. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 53,320,438 shares of Kellanova Co, valued at $4,192,393 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellanova Co, sale 77,800 shares at $52.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 53,398,238 shares at $4,062,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellanova Co stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 21.55, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Based on Kellanova Co (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Kellanova Co (K) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.