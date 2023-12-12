UBS Group AG’s (UBS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, UBS stock has gone up by 2.90%, with a monthly gain of 16.24% and a quarterly surge of 9.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for UBS Group AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for UBS’s stock, with a 27.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UBS is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UBS is $30.57, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for UBS is 2.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume for UBS on December 12, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

UBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has surged by 0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 28.48, but the company has seen a 2.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that UBS Group AG (UBS) and Credit Suisse approve the merger between their parent banks, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

UBS Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +18.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.05. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 54.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 43.77, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UBS Group AG (UBS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.