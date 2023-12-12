Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSN is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is $51.64, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for TSN is 277.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On December 12, 2023, TSN’s average trading volume was 2.63M shares.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.27 in relation to its previous close of 51.38. However, the company has experienced a 2.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that As investors, we always strive to build a well-balanced portfolio that can provide stability through various economic cycles. While high-flying growth stocks generate all the hype these days (and deservedly so), defensive dividend stocks remain essential to provide a steady stream of income, as well as stability.

TSN’s Market Performance

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has experienced a 2.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.43% rise in the past month, and a -3.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for TSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.76% for TSN’s stock, with a -3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSN Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.66. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc. saw -17.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from MORRIS WES, who sale 9,362 shares at the price of $48.11 back on Nov 17. After this action, MORRIS WES now owns 33,397 shares of Tyson Foods, Inc., valued at $450,406 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS WES, the Group President Poultry of Tyson Foods, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $48.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MORRIS WES is holding 0 shares at $48,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+5.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods, Inc. stands at -1.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.40. Equity return is now at value -3.43, with -1.77 for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 55.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 27.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.