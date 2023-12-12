Trading Update: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Stock Endures 2.83% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has gone up by 1.45% for the week, with a 14.16% rise in the past month and a 9.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.83% for GNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.68% for GNW’s stock, with a 10.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) is above average at 7.67x. The 36-month beta value for GNW is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNW is $6.50, which is $0.21 above than the current price. The public float for GNW is 444.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on December 12, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 6.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jerome Upton – EVP, CFO & Principal Financial Officer Thomas McInerney – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Genworth’s Financial Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lisa, and I will be your coordinator today.

GNW Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +14.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc saw 18.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Dec 04. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 3,270,010 shares of Genworth Financial Inc, valued at $1,235,400 using the latest closing price.

McInerney Thomas J, the President and CEO; Director of Genworth Financial Inc, sale 200,000 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that McInerney Thomas J is holding 3,470,010 shares at $1,201,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 4.65, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.