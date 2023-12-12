Trading Update: Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Stock Endures 8.64% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) has seen a 1.35% increase in the past week, with a -10.12% drop in the past month, and a -20.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.64% for AQMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for AQMS’s stock, with a -19.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AQMS is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AQMS is $4.00, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for AQMS is 94.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume for AQMS on December 12, 2023 was 265.99K shares.

AQMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) has increased by 7.62 when compared to last closing price of 0.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that RENO, Nev., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), a pioneer in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced that Steve Cotton, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences during December 2023.

AQMS Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8681. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc saw -30.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from DIVITO VINCENT L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Nov 17. After this action, DIVITO VINCENT L now owns 339,590 shares of Aqua Metals Inc, valued at $4,450 using the latest closing price.

SMITH EDWARD J, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc, purchase 90,500 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that SMITH EDWARD J is holding 309,050 shares at $99,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389575.00 for the present operating margin

-98875.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc stands at -385775.00. The total capital return value is set at -56.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.91. Equity return is now at value -60.74, with -46.48 for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,469.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.