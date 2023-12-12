The Volatility of Viracta Therapeutics Inc’s (VIRX) Stock: A -8.52% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) has gone down by -8.52% for the week, with a -18.93% drop in the past month and a -64.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.80% for VIRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.00% for VIRX’s stock, with a -61.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIRX is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) is $8.50, which is $8.03 above the current market price. The public float for VIRX is 26.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On December 12, 2023, VIRX’s average trading volume was 136.31K shares.

VIRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRX) has decreased by -6.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VIRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on February 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIRX Trading at -26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares sank -16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5177. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc saw -67.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Rothera Mark, who purchase 47,906 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Dec 01. After this action, Rothera Mark now owns 100,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $23,627 using the latest closing price.

Rothera Mark, the President and CEO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc, purchase 52,094 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Rothera Mark is holding 52,094 shares at $25,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

Equity return is now at value -97.17, with -63.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.