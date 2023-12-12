The Volatility of Semtech Corp.’s (SMTC) Stock: A 22.67% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has seen a 22.67% increase in the past week, with a 49.75% gain in the past month, and a -9.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.17% for SMTC’s stock, with a -11.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SMTC is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMTC is $30.50, which is $9.88 above than the current price. The public float for SMTC is 63.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.33% of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on December 12, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC)’s stock price has soared by 2.89 in relation to previous closing price of 20.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that Semtech announced a surprise quarterly profit for its fiscal third quarter. Management also noted end-market demand is stabilizing for Semtech’s semiconductor products.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMTC Trading at 16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +41.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +22.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, Semtech Corp. saw -28.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Rodensky Michael W, who sale 18,227 shares at the price of $25.50 back on Sep 28. After this action, Rodensky Michael W now owns 0 shares of Semtech Corp., valued at $464,788 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Paul V Jr, the Director of Semtech Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $24.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Walsh Paul V Jr is holding 20,888 shares at $496,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corp. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value -88.88, with -28.57 for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corp. (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 53.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.