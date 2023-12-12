The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Icosavax Inc’s (ICVX) Stock

The stock of Icosavax Inc (ICVX) has gone up by 50.39% for the week, with a 127.66% rise in the past month and a 116.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.13% for ICVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.41% for ICVX’s stock, with a 95.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ICVX is 32.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICVX on December 12, 2023 was 320.25K shares.

ICVX) stock’s latest price update

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 48.67 compared to its previous closing price of 10.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 50.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that Icosavax (NASDAQ: ICVX ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after announcing a major acquisition deal with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN ). According to a press release, AstraZeneca is acquiring Icosavax for $15 per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $28 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICVX Trading at 93.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +125.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX rose by +49.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Icosavax Inc saw 96.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Simpson Adam K., who sale 11,788 shares at the price of $8.86 back on Jul 31. After this action, Simpson Adam K. now owns 243,930 shares of Icosavax Inc, valued at $104,459 using the latest closing price.

Kanesa-thasan Niranjan, the Chief Medical Officer of Icosavax Inc, sale 3,323 shares at $8.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Kanesa-thasan Niranjan is holding 235,864 shares at $29,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

Equity return is now at value -42.23, with -39.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Icosavax Inc (ICVX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.