The Impact of Market Fluctuations on American Tower Corp.’s (AMT) Stock

The stock of American Tower Corp. (AMT) has gone down by -1.50% for the week, with a 13.07% rise in the past month and a 14.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for AMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.12% for AMT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) is 134.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMT is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Tower Corp. (AMT) is $218.50, which is $12.9 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 463.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On December 12, 2023, AMT’s average trading volume was 2.28M shares.

AMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) has plunged by -0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 206.45, but the company has seen a -1.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that The nationwide rollout of the 5G mobile network three years ago marked a critical moment in telecommunications, ushering in a new era of investment in 5G stocks. This upgrade from 4G LTE to 5G represented a quantum leap in technology, promising download speeds up to 100 times faster.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $208 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMT Trading at 13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.42. In addition, American Tower Corp. saw -2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from REED JOANN A, who sale 4,856 shares at the price of $183.57 back on Nov 09. After this action, REED JOANN A now owns 60,795 shares of American Tower Corp., valued at $891,416 using the latest closing price.

HORMATS ROBERT D, the Director of American Tower Corp., sale 150 shares at $166.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that HORMATS ROBERT D is holding 6,943 shares at $24,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corp. stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corp. (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 844.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 749.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Tower Corp. (AMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.