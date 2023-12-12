The 2.82% Simple Moving Average of Southern Company’s (SO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Southern Company (SO) has seen a 0.11% increase in the past week, with a 4.88% gain in the past month, and a 4.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for SO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for SO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is above average at 25.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southern Company (SO) is $73.59, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SO on December 12, 2023 was 4.45M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.20 in comparison to its previous close of 71.50, however, the company has experienced a 0.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-09 that This integrated giant is safer for investors looking to get positioned in the energy sector, has backed up some, and now yields a strong 4.17% dividend.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SO Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.31. In addition, Southern Company saw -0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Poroch David P., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $69.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, Poroch David P. now owns 28,691 shares of Southern Company, valued at $693,900 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the CEO, Southern Nuclear of Southern Company, sale 5,000 shares at $68.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 111,284 shares at $341,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southern Company (SO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.