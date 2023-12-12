The -13.88% Decline of Dollar Tree Inc’s (DLTR) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has gone down by -1.21% for the week, with a 11.50% rise in the past month and a 11.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for DLTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for DLTR’s stock, with a -5.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Right Now?

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by analysts is $147.20, which is $20.53 above the current market price. The public float for DLTR is 217.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of DLTR was 2.34M shares.

DLTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has surged by 1.82 when compared to previous closing price of 124.41, but the company has seen a -1.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-30 that It was once famously said as General Motors NYSE: GM goes so goes the nation. Today, investors who are looking at which direction the nation, or at least the national economy, is moving may want to look at Dollar Tree Inc. NASDAQ: DLTR.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $137 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLTR Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.20. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc saw -10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Aflatooni Robert, who sale 1,259 shares at the price of $107.03 back on Oct 11. After this action, Aflatooni Robert now owns 7,157 shares of Dollar Tree Inc, valued at $134,754 using the latest closing price.

HEINRICH DANIEL J, the Director of Dollar Tree Inc, purchase 1,650 shares at $105.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that HEINRICH DANIEL J is holding 1,650 shares at $173,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.03 for the present operating margin

+31.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc stands at +5.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 13.47, with 4.96 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 115.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.64. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.