The -13.88% Decline of Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s (BRLT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BRLT stock has gone up by 23.57%, with a monthly gain of 15.66% and a quarterly surge of 1.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.45% for Brilliant Earth Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.09% for BRLT’s stock, with a -7.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is above average at 477.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) is $4.45, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for BRLT is 11.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRLT on December 12, 2023 was 71.31K shares.

BRLT) stock’s latest price update

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT)’s stock price has soared by 15.66 in relation to previous closing price of 2.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Stefanie Layton – SVP, IR Beth Gerstein – CEO Jeff Kuo – CFO Conference Call Participants Oliver Chen – TD Cowen Rick Patel – Raymond James Ashley Owens – KeyBanc Capital Markets Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Edward Yruma – Piper Sandler Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brilliant Earth Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRLT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BRLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BRLT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on October 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BRLT Trading at 19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +34.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRLT rose by +23.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Brilliant Earth Group Inc saw -24.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRLT starting from Kuo Jeffrey Chuenhong, who sale 2,988 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kuo Jeffrey Chuenhong now owns 321,784 shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc, valued at $6,574 using the latest closing price.

Harris Jennifer Noel, the Director of Brilliant Earth Group Inc, sale 10,054 shares at $3.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Harris Jennifer Noel is holding 58,020 shares at $38,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+52.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brilliant Earth Group Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value 9.77, with 0.41 for asset returns.

Based on Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT), the company’s capital structure generated 870.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 805.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.