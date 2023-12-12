The -10.93% Simple Moving Average of TeraWulf Inc’s (WULF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, WULF stock has gone down by -7.79%, with a monthly gain of 51.43% and a quarterly plunge of -19.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.14% for TeraWulf Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.40% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of -10.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TeraWulf Inc (WULF) by analysts is $3.30, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 142.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.93% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of WULF was 7.85M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has decreased by -22.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.83. However, the company has seen a -7.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-08 that A penny stock refers to a small-cap stock trading for less than $5 per share. What are penny stocks, and why should traders care about them?

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WULF Trading at 21.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares surge +44.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF fell by -7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2741. In addition, TeraWulf Inc saw 113.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 18. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 525,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc, valued at $95,000 using the latest closing price.

Prager Paul B., the Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Prager Paul B. is holding 475,000 shares at $137,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc stands at -571.64. The total capital return value is set at -18.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.87. Equity return is now at value -63.33, with -28.09 for asset returns.

Based on TeraWulf Inc (WULF), the company’s capital structure generated 109.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 40.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, TeraWulf Inc (WULF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.