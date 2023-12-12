Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) has plunged by -1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 33.96, but the company has seen a -3.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Tenaris is a Luxembourg-headquartered supplier of welded steel pipes for gas pipelines, with manufacturing facilities across multiple continents. The company has achieved record sales and financial results for the 2022 fiscal year and is a leading player in the energy industry. Tenaris is investing in new ventures, such as wind farms, to support the ongoing global transition in energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) is above average at 5.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) is $40.39, which is $6.92 above the current market price. The public float for TS is 589.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TS on December 12, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

TS’s Market Performance

TS’s stock has seen a -3.46% decrease for the week, with a -1.03% drop in the past month and a 2.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for Tenaris S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for TS stock, with a simple moving average of 8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41.80 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TS Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.11. In addition, Tenaris S.A. ADR saw -4.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. ADR stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 24.44, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.