TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Stock Records -4.33% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TGNA stock has gone down by -2.62%, with a monthly decline of -0.65% and a quarterly plunge of -4.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for TEGNA Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for TGNA’s stock, with a -4.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) Right Now?

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TEGNA Inc (TGNA) by analysts is $19.40, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for TGNA is 194.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.63% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TGNA was 2.37M shares.

TGNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has decreased by -1.04 when compared to last closing price of 15.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Radio and television broadcast companies, TEGNA (TGNA), fuboTV (FUBO) and AMC Networks, benefit from higher content consumption and steady digital viewing despite intense competition for ad revenues.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGNA Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.59. In addition, TEGNA Inc saw -28.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGNA starting from Lougee David T, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $15.38 back on Nov 30. After this action, Lougee David T now owns 786,262 shares of TEGNA Inc, valued at $1,538,000 using the latest closing price.

Trelstad Lynn B., the EVP and COO, Media Operations of TEGNA Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Trelstad Lynn B. is holding 181,881 shares at $497,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc stands at +19.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 21.21, with 8.65 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 43.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.