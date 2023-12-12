Tapestry Inc’s (TPR) Stock: A 8.53% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Tapestry Inc (TPR) has gone up by 2.42% for the week, with a 19.59% rise in the past month and a 7.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for TPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.53% for TPR’s stock, with a -8.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Right Now?

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TPR is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TPR is $40.53, which is $6.71 above the current price. The public float for TPR is 228.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPR on December 12, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

TPR) stock’s latest price update

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.86relation to previous closing price of 33.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that When Sears and Kmart merged some years ago, the deal brought together two struggling brands. Adding struggling brands to other struggling brands usually doesn’t result in a stronger business.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $30 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPR Trading at 15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +20.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.45. In addition, Tapestry Inc saw -11.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.70 for the present operating margin

+70.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc stands at +14.05. The total capital return value is set at 21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.87. Equity return is now at value 40.06, with 13.16 for asset returns.

Based on Tapestry Inc (TPR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.12. Total debt to assets is 46.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tapestry Inc (TPR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.