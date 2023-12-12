Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) is above average at 12.87x. The 36-month beta value for SNCY is also noteworthy at 1.62.

The average price estimated by analysts for SNCY is $19.71, which is $3.33 above than the current price. The public float for SNCY is 38.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.30% of that float. The average trading volume of SNCY on December 12, 2023 was 512.59K shares.

SNCY) stock’s latest price update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.62 in relation to its previous close of 16.91. However, the company has experienced a -1.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SNCY’s Market Performance

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) has seen a -1.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.47% gain in the past month and a 8.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for SNCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for SNCY’s stock, with a -9.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNCY Trading at 11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +22.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.44. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from DAVIS DAVID M, who sale 2,138 shares at the price of $17.28 back on Dec 07. After this action, DAVIS DAVID M now owns 25,067 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, valued at $36,943 using the latest closing price.

Trousdale William, the VP-Fin. Plan. & Anlys & Treas. of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $14.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Trousdale William is holding 11,549 shares at $35,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Equity return is now at value 14.37, with 4.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.