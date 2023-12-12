Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.08 in relation to its previous close of 19.95. However, the company has experienced a -0.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that SBLK’s management offers promising FQ4’23 guidance, sustained fleet renewal, and a promising dry bulk outlook, implying its improved bottom line prospects over the next few quarters. Combined with its healthier balance sheet and robust profitability, we believe that the dry bulker remains well-positioned to pay out its attractive variable dividends ahead. The SBLK investment thesis remains robust, with the cyclical industry likely to benefit from the global economic recovery.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) Right Now?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBLK is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SBLK is $23.57, which is $3.2 above the current price. The public float for SBLK is 88.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBLK on December 12, 2023 was 933.57K shares.

SBLK’s Market Performance

The stock of Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) has seen a -0.49% decrease in the past week, with a 10.71% rise in the past month, and a 16.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for SBLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for SBLK stock, with a simple moving average of 6.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBLK Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.02. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp saw 5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp stands at +39.38. The total capital return value is set at 17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 11.34, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.58. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.