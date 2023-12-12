Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has seen a -11.16% decrease in the past week, with a -27.92% drop in the past month, and a -38.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for SLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.31% for SLI stock, with a simple moving average of -46.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) is $7.01, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for SLI is 160.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLI on December 12, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) has decreased by -5.91 when compared to last closing price of 2.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA: LIT ) shed over 15% of its market value since the turn of the year, suggesting the lithium industry is subject to systematic headwinds. Although lithium stocks have surrendered value, we need to put matters into perspective before committing to long-term investment decisions.

SLI Trading at -27.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -27.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw -35.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.93. Equity return is now at value -30.36, with -28.58 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.